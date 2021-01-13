Arsenal are reportedly targeting a summer transfer deal for highly-rated young Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon.

According to the Guardian, the Gunners have scouted the 21-year-old for some time and have already held initial talks over a move for next season with the player’s camp.

Solomon looks an exciting prospect and could be a fine signing for Arsenal after a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium that has exposed their weaknesses up front.

Mikel Arteta may well feel he has to make some changes after a total lack of impact from recent big-name signings Nicolas Pepe and Willian, and Solomon could well prove to be an upgrade.

The Israel international has caught the eye in some big Champions League games against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City for Shakhtar, so he could now be ready to step up to a higher level than Ukraine’s top flight.

Arsenal have often identified and developed some elite young talent, and Solomon could be the latest to enjoy that kind of success at the Emirates Stadium.