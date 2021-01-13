Mesut Ozil willing to give up part of £7m in remaining Arsenal wages as superstar and club discuss early contract termination with Gunners

According to David Ornstein for the Athletic (subscription required), outcast Mesut Ozil is willing to give up a portion of the earnings he’s owed for the remainder of his contract to leave Arsenal in January.

The Athletic report that Ozil is willing to take a personal hit – from a financial perspective – in order to secure an exit during the current transfer window, after failing to feature for the Gunners since March.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are in talks with Ozil’s entourage in negotiations for an early termination to his contract, which expires in June.

Ornstein has found for the Athletic that the playmaker is set to earn around £7m from now until that point, with Ozil willing to sacrifice a portion of that in order to secure his departure.

It’s added that Ozil and his representatives are in ongoing talks with both Fenerbahce and MLS side DC United over a free transfer, but the attacking midfielder would only be willing to join his beloved Turkish outfit if he was to leave Arsenal this month.

Ozil appears to have presented the north London outfit with a chance to save some money in escaping this contract early, but if a compromise is not found he’d be happy to stay until the summer.

The Athletic do add that Ozil would continue to train with the first-team if an exit can’t be secured now, despite the fact that he is not part of the squads for either the Premier League or Europa League.

The World Cup winner’s last competitive appearance came in March – in what was Arsenal’s final Premier League game before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a hiatus.

Since then, Ozil has been cast aside once again, despite coming back into the team when Mikel Arteta initially took charge, he’s now not made a matchday squad for a competitive tie for a run of 38 games.