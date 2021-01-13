Former Newcastle star slams Steve Bruce and his “mates in the media”

Former Newcastle star Michael Chopra has laid into struggling manager Steve Bruce.

The ex-Magpie could not have made himself much clearer as he took to Twitter to urge Sheffield United to take him off Newcastle’s hands with the hash tag #BRUCEOUT.

Chopra followed that up by saying Bruce will be defended by his “mates in the media” regardless of how he does…

Newcastle are at the wrong end of the table at the moment after a poor run of form, so we imagine many fans will also be growing frustrated with the manager.

Bruce is an experienced Premier League manager, but he’s perhaps not been as convincing in more recent times as the standard has improved quickly in the last few years.