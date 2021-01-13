Menu

Former Newcastle star slams Steve Bruce and his “mates in the media”

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Former Newcastle star Michael Chopra has laid into struggling manager Steve Bruce.

The ex-Magpie could not have made himself much clearer as he took to Twitter to urge Sheffield United to take him off Newcastle’s hands with the hash tag #BRUCEOUT.

MORE: Ryan Fraser sets unwanted and possibly unbeatable Premier League record with red card for Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Chopra followed that up by saying Bruce will be defended by his “mates in the media” regardless of how he does…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United outcast may have to see out his Old Trafford contract as pundit points to “obvious problem” in touted transfer
Chelsea transfer news: Done deal alert, £89m bid for Real Madrid target, two managers approached to replace Lampard
“United’s loss is Brighton’s gain” – Pundit suggests Man United will regret not moving for South American wonderkid

Newcastle are at the wrong end of the table at the moment after a poor run of form, so we imagine many fans will also be growing frustrated with the manager.

Bruce is an experienced Premier League manager, but he’s perhaps not been as convincing in more recent times as the standard has improved quickly in the last few years.

More Stories Michael Chopra steve bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.