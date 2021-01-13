Crystal Palace news: Defender suffers potentially long-term injury, contract set to be signed

The Athletic have provided an update on the state of affairs at Crystal Palace, and it’s a mixed bag for Roy Hodgson’s men.

Palace find themselves in a familiar position under Hodgson’s stewardship, clear of the relegation battle but with little hope of going much further beyond that.

The Eagles faithful will likely have no complaints with that, with Palace having established themselves as regulars in the English top flight – which hasn’t always been the case.

The Athletic report that Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, formerly of PSG and Liverpool of course, testament to how far the club has come, is set for a spell on the sidelines.

While it is unlikely to se them dragged into a dog fight at the tail end of the table, with him already having missed three months of the campaign, it does look as though he will be unavailable for selection for some time.

The Athletic do note, however, that Nathaniel Clyne is close to extending his initially short-term deal with the club, which would bolster Palace’s defensive options, having lost a defender in Sakho.