Photo: Massive injury boost for Arsenal as key player spotted in training after a month out

The signing of Thomas Partey was supposed to be the final piece of the jigsaw in Mikel Arteta’s midfield, but it’s not worked out like that at all.

It’s easy to forget that he arrived late in the transfer window and he’s had some injury worries so he’s barely had a chance to make an impression on the team.

He’s missed the last month through injury but there were some murmurings that a return could be close, but it’s since been confirmed by Sky Sports that he’s back in contention and he’s also been spotted in training too:

He comes back at a good time because the team is doing well so there’s no rush to get him back into a starting role, while he’ll also be under less pressure as all he needs to do is complement the starting XI rather than providing a catalyst for a turn around at this point.

He’s not expected to start against Crystal Palace later this week, but it won’t be a surprise if he takes up a spot on the bench.