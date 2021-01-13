Report suggests Zinedine Zidane has side-lined Real Madrid star after he openly disrespected him in the dressing room

Real Madrid have such a deep squad that it’s not a total surprise if a player suddenly finds themselves struggling for game time, but it does sound like the recent situation with Vinicius Jr could have something more to it.

The Brazilian forward looked like he would be the future of Real’s attack at times and he’s produced some outstanding performances, but the signs are there that some of his teammates don’t really trust him.

We saw the infamous scene with Karim Benzema in the tunnel where he was telling teammates not to give the ball to the Brazilian, while a report from Cuatro has suggested he’s also lost Zidane’s trust.

This is an interesting one because they point to an incident that happened back in August, while he has been a regular member of the team until recently being left out repeatedly.

They suggest that Zidane hasn’t been able to trust the youngster since he started playing about on his phone during one of Zidane’s team talks – an open sign of disrespect and it didn’t go down well with the manager at all.

It’s suggested that Vinicius Jr wouldn’t have been near the first team if Eden Hazard had been able to stay fit, so perhaps it was just a case of being forced to use him because they couldn’t afford to do anything in the transfer market.

It would explain why some of his teammates have been so cold to him so it will be interesting to see if he continues to be left out of the side in the second half of the season.