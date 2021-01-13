Romano reports Luka Jovic is leaving Real Madrid after personal request with Los Blancos to cover part of striker’s salary in loan exit to former club

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the ‘few’ details that needed to be sorted out to confirm Luka Jovic’s loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, per their sporting director, have now been sorted.

Jovic is being loaned back to the club that thrust him into stardom – and Real Madrid’s grasp – just 18 months after he signed for an initial fee of €65m from the Bundesliga side, as per the Guardian.

The Serbian’s time in Madrid has been a nightmare, it’s yielded just two goals and two assists from 32 appearances, with hopes of hitting the ground running hindered by constant off-the-pitch troubles.

Romano reports that Jovic’s exit came after he requested so, with Zinedine Zidane granting his wish in a deal that will see Los Blancos cover part of the 23-year-old’s salary.

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have completed and signed the paperworks. Luka Jovic is back on loan to Eintracht until the end of the season. Real will pay part of his salary, Luka asked to leave and Zidane allowed him to join Eintracht. Here-we-go ??? #Real #transfers https://t.co/t0APpDJAzM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2021

According to the Express, Jovic earns a massive £170,000-a-week – which equates to €190,000-a-week by current currency exchange figures, so it’s not surprised that Madrid will be covering some.

Jovic has started in just 11 of his 32 appearances for Madrid, the ace has massively struggled and it feels like a return to Frankfurt – where he was superb – is the best way to get his career back on track.

Jovic spent two seasons with Frankfurt, registering 11 goal contributions in his first before he set Germany and Europe alight with 27 goals and seven assists in the 18/19 season.

The move could be a shrewd one for Frankfurt, Jovic could provide the firepower needed to push them forward from ninth in the table as we gear up for the second-half of the European season.

Jovic’s impressive showings for the Serbian national team in the October and November breaks – which saw three goals and two assists – are one of few encouraging signs for the striker right now.