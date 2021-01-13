Sergio Ramos is reportedly not looking set for a transfer to Manchester United or Liverpool and will instead sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, it is expected that the Spain international will commit his future to Real with a new deal, despite links with Man Utd and Liverpool in recent times.

Ramos is a Real Madrid legend after a superb career at the Bernabeu, and it would have been surreal to see him join Liverpool in particular.

Reds fans won’t have forgotten Ramos’ clash with Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final, which forced the Egypt international off with injury in the first half.

This ended up being a huge blow for Liverpool as they lost the final to Los Blancos without their star player to help them.

Ramos remains a top defender, though, and that’s a problem area for Liverpool at the moment due to injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Man Utd could also have done well to sign Ramos, who would surely be a major upgrade on unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.