Talks held: Nice could add to recent signing of Arsenal outcast with a loan move for Man United’s forgotten man

Most transfers this month will carry an element of risk, but Nice could be an interesting team to watch as they look to give chances to Premier League players who appear to have been written off.

William Saliba has already made the move to Nice where he impressed on his debut despite the team going on to lose the game, but it looks like they want to add Jesse Lingard to the mix:

OGC Nice have held talks with Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard’s representatives over a possible loan move, according to Sky Sports. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 13, 2021

Lingard has quickly become a forgotten man at Old Trafford with no appearances in the Premier League or the Champions League this season, while the arrivals of players like Pellistri and Amad Diallo have further pushed him down the pecking order.

It’s a shame to see how far he’s fallen in the past couple of years because he was always an energetic and exciting player to watch, but you could see his confidence was completely shot and he was overthinking everything he did last season.

Man United are in the middle of a title challenge so he’s not going to get chances to play just now, so moving to France would allow him to get out of the Premier League spotlight and play his way back into form.

It would also be a good look for Nice if they can get Lingard and Saliba firing because that opens doors for more loan deals and transfers in the future too, so hopefully there is something to this and Lingard gets a chance to go out and play football again.