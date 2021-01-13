Terms agreed: Two possibilities for Luka Jovic’s Real Madrid future as Frankfurt loan agreed

Luka Jovic has struggled to get any consistent playing time at Real Madrid so he clearly needed a move, while a return to Frankfurt on loan could help to bring the best out of him.

He’ll return to a familiar club and a place where he played his best football, while the terms of the deal suggest there are two ways that his Real Madrid future could go:

BILD EXKLUSIV – Das zahlt Eintracht wirklich für Jovic https://t.co/h7DHB8Or3l — BILD (@BILD) January 13, 2021

It’s claimed that it’s only a six-month loan and there’s no option to buy included in there, while Real will cover 80% of his €10m a year salary.

The lack of an option to buy does suggest that Real still see a long-term future for him and perhaps he’ll be in a better place if he plays well and regains his confidence, while they could also need a new striker if Karim Benzema’s court case doesn’t go to plan.

It’s also worth remembering that Benfica were burned when they loaned Jovic to Frankfurt with a minimal option to buy and he was immediately flipped to Real for a huge profit, so it could still be the case that Real just want to inflate his value to sell him again.

The option to buy never makes much sense for the selling club because all it does is limit the amount you can sell a player for, but it will be interesting to see how Jovic does and what it means for his future in Spain.