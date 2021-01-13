Roshane Thomas, a writer for The Athletic with a keen interest in all things West Ham, has given his take on speculation linking Josh King with the Irons.

Following the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax, West Ham have been left with one first-team striker available for David Moyes selection – Michail Antonio.

While he has enjoyed what have arguably been the best days of his career in that role, you would still stop short of referring to him as a natural centre-forward.

As a result, it would be no surprise if West Ham looked to recruit another striker this window, especially having received £20M in exchange for Haller, as per the Guardian.

That’s exactly what Roshane Thomas discussed in the latest episode of the U Irons podcast, during which he name-dropped Bournemouth forward Josh King.

King has 48 Premier League goals to his name in total, and while speaking on the U Irons podcast, Thomas gave his evaluation on the chances of the deal materialising:

“The name I keep hearing is Josh King. Although he’s 28 and not the sort of younger player that Moyes has been going on about, he’s got previous experience playing in the Premier League, he can play a central role, he can play on the flanks and he’s the cheaper option as well because his contract expires this summer. So, I can see that deal being the most realistic for West Ham.”