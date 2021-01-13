Tim Vickery has provided an update on the recent Eder Militao to Tottenham transfer rumours.

Todo Fichajes recently claimed Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was keen to bring Real Madrid misfit Militao to north London, and Vickery says the Portuguese tactician is “certainly interested” in signing him…

?"Jose Mourinho is certainly interested" @Tim_Vickery gives the latest on Tottenham's interest in signing Real Madrid defender Eder Militao and what he could bring to Spurs pic.twitter.com/2ASGXYhHZx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 13, 2021

Militao looked highly promising at Porto, but has fallen out of favour in the Real Madrid first-team, so could benefit from leaving the club if he is to play regularly.

Vickery seems to think there’s something to these rumours as he cites sources in Portugal which might be close to Mourinho, so this sounds like one to watch for Tottenham fans.