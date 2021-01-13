Menu

Video: Respected journalist says Tottenham boss Mourinho is "certainly interested" in Real Madrid transfer raid

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tim Vickery has provided an update on the recent Eder Militao to Tottenham transfer rumours.

Todo Fichajes recently claimed Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was keen to bring Real Madrid misfit Militao to north London, and Vickery says the Portuguese tactician is “certainly interested” in signing him…

Militao looked highly promising at Porto, but has fallen out of favour in the Real Madrid first-team, so could benefit from leaving the club if he is to play regularly.

Vickery seems to think there’s something to these rumours as he cites sources in Portugal which might be close to Mourinho, so this sounds like one to watch for Tottenham fans.

