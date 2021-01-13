The two things Neymar did on PSG return to suggest contract extension is only a matter of time

PSG fans who were concerned about the prospect of Neymar walking out the door ought to rest easy in wake of tonight’s victory over Marseille.

The Brazilian scored PSG’s second goal of the game in a 2-1 win over rivals Marseille in the Trophee des Champions, thus winning newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino his first ever trophy as a manager.

Pochettino will be hoping that Neymar proves to be a big part of his plans at the Parc des Princes, but as Goal report, his contract with the French champions is due to expire in the summer of 2022 – which leaves the situation looking precarious.

However, you don’t need a body language expert to see that all signs point to Neymar wanting to stick around and work under Pochettino. Have a look at how he celebrated his goal vs Marseille, running over to the touchline and embracing his new boss.

Isso que importa ??? Neymar e Pochettino ??? pic.twitter.com/4wWJAlxEsS — Gabs. (@GabrielaRamoos_) January 13, 2021

That’s not all, either. After the game, Neymar celebrated with the PSG badge between his teeth, a pretty clear indication of his affection for the club and strong suggestion that he’s going to stick around.

When one of your star players is doing this whilst in the midst of a contract extension negotiation, the signs are generally positive if you are the PSG board. pic.twitter.com/BIeitOQ9Ev — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 13, 2021

It looks like it could only be a matter of time before he commits his future – but what about Kylian Mbappe?