Menu

The two things Neymar did on PSG return to suggest contract extension is only a matter of time

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

PSG fans who were concerned about the prospect of Neymar walking out the door ought to rest easy in wake of tonight’s victory over Marseille.

The Brazilian scored PSG’s second goal of the game in a 2-1 win over rivals Marseille in the Trophee des Champions, thus winning newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino his first ever trophy as a manager.

Pochettino will be hoping that Neymar proves to be a big part of his plans at the Parc des Princes, but as Goal report, his contract with the French champions is due to expire in the summer of 2022 – which leaves the situation looking precarious.

MORE: Pochettino Wins Long-Awaited First Career Trophy as PSG Claims 8th Straight Trophee Des Champions

However, you don’t need a body language expert to see that all signs point to Neymar wanting to stick around and work under Pochettino. Have a look at how he celebrated his goal vs Marseille, running over to the touchline and embracing his new boss.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Hamza Rafia scores extra-time winner for Juventus on professional debut in Coppa Italia tie against Genoa
Video: Scott Parker rolls back the years to block a Spurs counter attack as they’re held at home by Fulham
Aston Villa to be left with three games in hand with Everton fixture to be postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak after nine Villa players test positive

That’s not all, either. After the game, Neymar celebrated with the PSG badge between his teeth, a pretty clear indication of his affection for the club and strong suggestion that he’s going to stick around.

It looks like it could only be a matter of time before he commits his future – but what about Kylian Mbappe?

More Stories Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.