“United’s loss is Brighton’s gain” – Pundit suggests Man United will regret not moving for South American wonderkid

It’s very important to never assume a transfer is done until a club officially announces it, so the situation with Moises Caicedo is the latest example to prove that rule.

It appeared to everyone that the Ecuadorian wonderkid was set to move to Old Trafford in January, with reports even suggesting it was pretty much done and it came about after Antonio Valencia recommended him to his old side.

As time went on without an announcement it became clear that the deal might not happen, and it now looks like he’s going to Brighton instead per a report from Sky Sports.

They also looked at the opinions of respected South American football expert Tim Vickery, and it does sound like Man United could come to regret this move:

“This time last week, I was telling you it was going to be Manchester United based on what the sources in Ecuador were saying. I will now defer to my default position of only making predictions after the event! If it is Brighton, then United’s loss is Brighton’s gain.”

“Caicedo is a terrific player. Independiente del Valle are a small club that continue to exist based on developing players in order to sell them. They do it unbelievably well, bringing in top class Spanish youth coaches to develop their players. Caicedo made stepping into the first team at his club and with his national team look like a breeze in 2020.”

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder, a terrific athlete who is cool in possession. He’s not a wizard, not a glamorous player but he’s got so much to offer.”

There will always be concerns with a player like this that they might struggle to step up or deal with the change in scenery at a young age, but it’s positive to hear how he’s handled every step up so far with ease and that can only bode well for the transfer to Brighton if it does go through.

He also sounds like he could be ideal for this United team because his description is exactly what they need. They already have multiple attacking and creative players, but they need more options who can link it all together and offer a presence in all phases of the game.

If he does live up to the hype then it’s already easy to see him being linked with a move from Brighton to Old Trafford in a couple of years, but you can be sure his price tag will be much higher at that point.