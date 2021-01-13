Video: 17 year old wonderkid scores stunning brace against Charlton, showing exactly why Premier League clubs are tracking him

Kwadwo Baah, a 17 year old sensation at League One club Rochdale, came on as a substitute against Charlton Athletic last night and produced a truly sensational pair of goals.

Baah first unleashed a stunning drive in to the roof of the net, then he took on the experienced Gunter and bent the ball into the far corner. To do that against senior professionals at such a tender stage in his career, Baah is really going places.

He is being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs and don’t be surprised to see EPL scouts sat in the stands at Rochadale’s next match.

Kwadwo Baah – remember the name!