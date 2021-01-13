Video: Charlie Austin scores on his first game back at QPR

Charlie Austin recently completed his loan switch from West Bromwich Albion to his former club Queen’s Park Rangers. Austin has been starved of playing time at West Brom this season and had asked to leave, he was grateful for Sam Allardyce’s compliance and he repaid QPR’s faith with a goal on his first game back at the club, last night.

QPR beat Luton Town 2-0 and it was Austin who got the opener on 39 minutes. The goal was his first for the club since he played his final QPR match five years ago.

Austin scored 48 goals in 89 games over a three-year spell for QPR and he’s certainly started off in the right fashion this time around.

The striker seemed very satisfied with his work, judging by his post match interview: