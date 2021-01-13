Video: Phil Foden produces another showreel moment with brilliant goal for Man City against Brighton

Phil Foden produced yet another moment of magic for Manchester City during the first-half of his side’s clash with Brighton this evening.



Foden has arguably been City’s best player so far this campaign, with his good performances earning him both widespread adulation and a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Having scored against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and in the FA Cup against Birmingham City, Pep Guardiola simply had to include the 20-year-old against Brighton tonight.

Foden’s inclusion has been justified once again, with the City starlet controlling the ball wonderfully on the edge of the penalty area before finding the back of the net with an incisive finish.

A beautifully worked goal from Phil Foden! ? The perfect first touch to create the space, and he picks his spot inside the near post ? Superb! pic.twitter.com/ZFstHYZ6VW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2021

He looks to be getting better and better by the week. It’s almost as if all a player of his quality needs to improve is game-time, something he has been starved of at times under Pep Guardiola.

Although, considering how far he has come under the Spaniard’s wing, we can hardly criticise his strategy.