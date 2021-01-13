Video: Frenkie de Jong heads Barcelona in front after fine work from Antoine Griezmann

It turns out that Barcelona’s record with Lionel Messi is stronger than you might realise, while they’ve taken the lead tonight without their star man against Real Sociedad.

The goal owes a lot to Antoine Griezmann and some fine work down the left hand side, while there’s still plenty of work in this header from de Jong as he manages to angle it back on target:

Frenkie de Jong’s form lately ? He puts Barcelona ahead with a wild header! pic.twitter.com/DDQVkOdPNM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2021

Pictures from L’Equipe

The Super Cup might not be the most important competition in Barca’s calendar this season, but it might be their best chance of silverware so this would be a big win for Ronald Koeman if they can get to the final.