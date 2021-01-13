Menu

Video: Frenkie de Jong heads Barcelona in front after fine work from Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It turns out that Barcelona’s record with Lionel Messi is stronger than you might realise, while they’ve taken the lead tonight without their star man against Real Sociedad.

The goal owes a lot to Antoine Griezmann and some fine work down the left hand side, while there’s still plenty of work in this header from de Jong as he manages to angle it back on target:

Pictures from L’Equipe

The Super Cup might not be the most important competition in Barca’s calendar this season, but it might be their best chance of silverware so this would be a big win for Ronald Koeman if they can get to the final.

More Stories Antoine Griezmann Frenkie De Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.