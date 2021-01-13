Video: Fulham punish Spurs for failing to build on their 1-0 lead as Ivan Cavaleiro heads home a fine equaliser

Spurs have gone through a strange arc this season because they were legitimately blowing everyone away to begin the year.

Perhaps Jose Mourinho was spooked after West Ham produced a heroic comeback in their 3-3 draw, but there’s been a noticeable shift to a more defensive approach since then.

They usually take the lead in their games but they are having serious trouble putting teams away, while they’ll need a late showing to bear Fulham tonight after they produced a nice goal to level the game up:

Fulham are level! WHAT A HEADER this is from Ivan Cavaleiro ?#PLonPrime #TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/c2IZc6jxSO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 13, 2021

They’re still well placed to push for the title but draws in games like this could be a killer at the end of the season, so Mourinho will be desperate for his team to come up with a late winner tonight.