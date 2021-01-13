Menu

Video: Fulham punish Spurs for failing to build on their 1-0 lead as Ivan Cavaleiro heads home a fine equaliser

Spurs have gone through a strange arc this season because they were legitimately blowing everyone away to begin the year.

Perhaps Jose Mourinho was spooked after West Ham produced a heroic comeback in their 3-3 draw, but there’s been a noticeable shift to a more defensive approach since then.

They usually take the lead in their games but they are having serious trouble putting teams away, while they’ll need a late showing to bear Fulham tonight after they produced a nice goal to level the game up:

They’re still well placed to push for the title but draws in games like this could be a killer at the end of the season, so Mourinho will be desperate for his team to come up with a late winner tonight.

  1. S martin says:
    January 13, 2021 at 10:14 pm

    Can’t believe how Mourinho still plays this negative way after we score first!!! Three times at least we’ve done this ,I’ve supported spurs for over fifty years and this is the most frustrating team I’ve watched ,the quality is there so stop this negative rubbish and beat teams like Fulham . Or get out Mourinho your doing well but we can only take so much of this !!!

