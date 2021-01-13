Video: Harry Kane dives down to score fine header after Sergio Reguilon’s pinpoint assist hands Spurs lead vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead in the 24th minute of their Premier League encounter against Fulham, thanks to none other than Harry Kane.

Sergio Reguilon was picked out in acres of space after a brilliant ball out of the defence from Spurs, the Real Madrid academy graduate looked up and he controlled the ball, before floating the ball into the middle of the area.

It floated into Kane’s path, with the prolific striker smartly positioning himself in between Fulham’s two centre-backs, as he dived down to steer the ball into the bottom corner.

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Frenkie de Jong heads Barcelona in front after fine work from Antoine Griezmann Video: Mauro Icardi gives PSG lead in Trophee des Champions after unbelievable Angel Di Maria delivery Arsenal may have given up on Runarsson already as Arteta eyes January move for £18m rated Barcelona keeper

If the north London outfit can secure a win tonight, they will move into third place and show themselves as outside contenders for the Premier League title once more.