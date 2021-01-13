Video: Mauro Icardi gives PSG lead in Trophee des Champions after unbelievable Angel Di Maria delivery

PSG are off the mark in the Trophee des Champions, with Mauro Icardi finding the back of the net against Marseille.

Tonight’s game provided an opportunity for Mauricio Pochettino to win the first piece of silverware in his managerial career.

The Trophee des Champions is essentially the French super cup, with a victory over rivals Marseille every bit as significant to the Parisiens than the trophy itself.

They’re on track to beat them tonight, despite having two goals ruled out for offside in the first 45 minutes of the contest.

After Mauro Icardi latched onto a quite incredible delivery from Angel Di Maria, Steve Mandanda pulled off a smart save to tip his header onto the post, but could do nothing about the rebound.

Mauro Icardi goal

Marseille, who are playing without a recognised striker tonight, have work to do if they’re going to get themselves back in the contest and have any chance of winning the trophy.