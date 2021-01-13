Video: Injury troubles sees Lionel Messi arrive for Barcelona game bandaged as superstar starts on bench vs Real Sociedad

ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Moises Lorens has taken to social media to share that Lionel Messi has arrived for the Blaugrana’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final tie with a bandage on his left leg.

According to an earlier report from ESPN, Messi is still struggling with the same injury that forced him off in the 65th minute of the win against Granada, with the superstar clutching his left hamstring at the time.

With a bandage now visible on the all-time great’s left leg, it’s clear there’s an issue there which has prevented the 33-year-old from starting against Real Sociedad tonight, but the club are yet to state what nature of injury it is – whether it is in fact to the hamstring or another area on the left leg.

With the bandage above the ace’s knee, it’s fair to assume Messi is struggling with an issue to one of the muscles on the upper area of his leg.

Messi llega al Nuevo Arcángel con un vendaje en la pierna izquierda… pic.twitter.com/6kowbwyEC5 — moisESPN (@moillorens) January 13, 2021

With Messi left on the bench, Ronald Koeman is fielding a front three of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite.

Real Madrid meet Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final on the other side of the recently reformatted competition.

If it’s possible, Barcelona and Koeman should be hoping that Messi doesn’t have to be risked tonight, to ensure that the Argentine doesn’t aggravate any injury troubles and has to miss any future matches.