Video: Leroy Sane showcases free-kick credentials with unstoppable stunner for Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane scored a superb free-kick during his side’s DFB-Pokal clash with Holstein Kiel this evening.

Sane has wasted no time showing Manchester City fans what they’re missing since moving to the Allianz Arena. The German has netted six goals this term to date – most of them worldies.

He added another to his showreel this evening, having found the top corner from a dead-ball situation.

This is as emphatic as they come – the goalkeeper had absolutely no chance. It was past him in a flash!

Does it get more top bins than this? ? Leroy Sane only scores rockets ? pic.twitter.com/XjSrEvHOdH — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) January 13, 2021

City had little choice but to cash-in on Sane, such was his will to return to Germany, but it must be hard to stomach for Pep Guardiola seeing a former player of his performing to this level.

Sane is now 25-years-old, having broken onto the scene as a teenager at Schalke. He’s just hitting his prime years, which is good news for both Bayern and the German National Team.