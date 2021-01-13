Menu

Video: Neymar scores on return from ankle injury to secure Trophee des Champions for Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG

Neymar has marked his return from injury with a goal from the penalty spot against Marseille.

The Brazilian has not played for PSG since suffering an ankle injury during the top of the table clash with Lyon, during which Thiago Mendes crunched him with an awful challenge.

He has marked his return with a goal from the penalty spot after coming onto the field as a substitute, with Mauro Icardi having been brought to the floor by the onrushing Marseille goalkeeper.

MORE: Video: Mauro Icardi gives PSG lead in Trophee des Champions after unbelievable Angel Di Maria delivery

Neymar stepped up to the mark confidently, performed his trademark penalty run-up, before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and wrapping up the Trophee des Champions for PSG.

In doing so, Neymar has ensured that Mauricio Pochettino will win his first ever piece of silverware as a manager – long overdue, but much-deserved, and a brilliant way to kick-off his tenure as manager at the Parc des Princes.

Congratulations to him and PSG!

