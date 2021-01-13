Video: Nicolas Pepe scores a glorious goal in Arsenal training as he turns three players inside out with lovely skill

We’ve all played with that one player who’s unreal in training but does nothing when it actually matters, so Arsenal fans will be hoping that this is a sign of what’s to come from Nicolas Pepe in the first team.

He’s still to truly impress after joining from Lille last summer while he’s usually left out of the team for important games, but that certainly wouldn’t be the case if he did things like this on a more regular basis:

It’s one thing doing it in training, it’s another doing it matches, we need to see this from Pepe! pic.twitter.com/eHbWkkHETO — Sam (@afcsammm) January 13, 2021