Video: Paul Pogba says goodbye to ‘brother’ Timothy Fosu-Mensah as Eric Bailly hugs ace after Man United exit

In heartwarming scenes posted to Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s Snapchat account, Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly paid the versatile ace a lovely farewell after his exit.

Fosu-Mensah completed a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen earlier today, for a reported cut-price fee of £1.5m as United have decided to sell the ace after he turned down a new contract at the club.

Fosu-Mensah, a 23-year-old who has now secured the opportunity to regularly show that he’s a quality player, met Bailly and Pogba in the United dressing room at the side’s Carrington training ground.

Pogba expressed that the talent is his ‘brother from another mother’ as he filmed Fosu-Mensah embracing Bailly in a long and emotional hug.

Pogba, who scored a wonderful winner for the Red Devils against Burnley just last night, then exclaimed that he’ll start to ‘watch’ the Bundesliga now – with the plan to put on Leverkusen games ‘straight’ away.

The superstar then added that he’s going to ‘miss’ Fosu-Mensah ‘too much’ in a lovely speech which ended with Pogba exclaiming ‘we remember this day, Wallahi’.

Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly bid farewell to Timothy Fosu -Mensah ? Love this! ?? pic.twitter.com/vttrp4Ff3Q — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 13, 2021

WHOLESOME. Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly say goodbye to Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who’s moving to Bayer Leverkusen. pic.twitter.com/QLKqaOt0uz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2021

Fosu-Mensah made his debut for the Red Devils under compatriot Louis van Gaal during the 15/16 season went on to make 30 outings for the club – starting in just 12 of these appearances.

This is undoubtedly an emotional moment for everyone involved, Fosu-Mensah arrived at United from Ajax in the summer of 2014 as a fresh-faced 16-year-old, he’ll now have the regular chance to prove that he’s a quality player in the Bundesliga – Pogba will be watching.