Video: Pep Guardiola looks completely blank as he spits from Man City bench during Brighton clash

Broadcast cameras have picked up a bizarre moment from Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s win against Brighton.

It appears as though the incident occurred just before the second-half started, just as Guardiola and Graham Potter were on the sidelines awaiting the resumption of the action.

In extremely bizarre scenes, Guardiola spat away whilst he was sat on the City bench at their Etihad Stadium – perhaps a piece of chewing gum – as the ex-Barcelona and Bayern boss looked blank.

Guardiola looked like he was in his own world, he snapped back to reality as he responded to one of his coaches who passed him.

Pictures from SK 3.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ridiculous skill from Phil Foden as he destroys Brighton with a double roulette Video: Injury troubles sees Lionel Messi arrive for Barcelona game bandaged as superstar starts on bench vs Real Sociedad Mesut Ozil willing to give up part of £7m in remaining Arsenal wages as superstar and club discuss early contract termination with Gunners

We hope Guardiola is feeling alright, maybe the hectic schedule that his side face is starting to wear thin on the Spaniard.