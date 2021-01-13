Menu

Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits poor form but insists he will turn it around

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has endured a difficult first half of the season. Everything had been going his way last season, particularly when he put in a stupendous performance in the FA Cup Final, which helped deliver the Gunners their first trophy in some years.

Auba has been speaking to Sky Sports this morning about the struggles of himself and the team in 2020/21 and admits that he has not met his own high standards. However, the former Borussia Dortmund striker insists that these things happen and that he will return to his former glory soon.

