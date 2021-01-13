Video: Raheem Sterling skies ball with shocking penalty miss for Man City after England star questionably takes spot-kick ahead of Kevin de Bruyne vs Brighton

In the 91st minute of Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Brighton, the Citizens had the chance to come away with a two-goal win when Kevin de Bruyne won a penalty.

The playmaker was brought down by rushing Brighton stopper Roberto Sanchez after the tireless midfielder reached the ball first after a disastrous header backwards from Lewis Dunk.

In surprising scenes, De Bruyne – the usual penalty taker for Pep Guardiola’s side – did not step up to the spot, instead Raheem Sterling took the mantle.

The England international fired the ball well over the bar with a disastrous penalty attempt, marking shocking miss from the forward.

Raheem Sterling penalty miss against Brighton 90+2′pic.twitter.com/tLsfayxQaC — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 13, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Champions League side show interest in Arsenal midfielder as they look to replace struggling veteran Video: Pep Guardiola looks completely blank as he spits from Man City bench during Brighton clash Video: Ridiculous skill from Phil Foden as he destroys Brighton with a double roulette

Pep Guardiola will now likely face pressure from the media to explain why the England international took the spot-kick over De Bruyne.