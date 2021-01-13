Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling skies ball with shocking penalty miss for Man City after England star questionably takes spot-kick ahead of Kevin de Bruyne vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
In the 91st minute of Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Brighton, the Citizens had the chance to come away with a two-goal win when Kevin de Bruyne won a penalty.

The playmaker was brought down by rushing Brighton stopper Roberto Sanchez after the tireless midfielder reached the ball first after a disastrous header backwards from Lewis Dunk.

In surprising scenes, De Bruyne – the usual penalty taker for Pep Guardiola’s side – did not step up to the spot, instead Raheem Sterling took the mantle.

The England international fired the ball well over the bar with a disastrous penalty attempt, marking shocking miss from the forward.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Pep Guardiola will now likely face pressure from the media to explain why the England international took the spot-kick over De Bruyne.

