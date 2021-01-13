Video: Ridiculous skill from Phil Foden as he destroys Brighton with a double roulette

Phil Foden has always looked like a supreme talent who needed more time in the first team to develop, so it’s pleasing to see that he’s really starting to show that he should be a regular starting option for Man City.

He’s been their best player tonight and scored the opener just before half time, but this piece of play was even better as he produced a double roulette to bamboozle the Brighton defence before winning the free kick as he speeds off down the line:

The feet from Foden here! ? A double roulette to beat two men… ? pic.twitter.com/23b18ePLDa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2021

It didn’t lead to anything so perhaps it was meaningless in many ways, but it’s also a joy to watch and it demonstrates exactly what he’s capable of.