Video: Scott Parker rolls back the years to block a Spurs counter attack as they’re held at home by Fulham

There’s always the risk of a minor scuffle as soon as the ball heads towards the technical areas and a game is tight, but Scott Parker probably overstepped the mark here.

During his playing career he was always lauded for his ability to take up a solid defensive position and prevent the opposing team from launching dangerous attacks, and he shows every part of that nous here:

You would expect Jose Mourinho to go absolutely nuts here as his team pushed for a late winner after throwing another narrow lead away, but he’s probably impressed and knows he would do the same thing if necessary.

