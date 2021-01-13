Video: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov proves he’s a man of many talents as he scores outrageous volley, what a goal!

Undefeated Russian UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov showed us he is one of the greatest fighters on the planet and proved that he is a wonderful sportsmen. What many may not have realised though, is that the former cage fighter enjoys the game of football and he can play a bit too.

Just look at this outrageous volley that he strikes right into the postage stamp… BOOM.

Not only is Khabib Nurmagomedov the hardest bloke on the planet, he can also play ball. What a goal. ?? pic.twitter.com/5A3OYM51or — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 11, 2021

What a finish!