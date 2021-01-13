Menu

Video: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov proves he’s a man of many talents as he scores outrageous volley, what a goal!

Undefeated Russian UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov showed us he is one of the greatest fighters on the planet and proved that he is a wonderful sportsmen. What many may not have realised though, is that the former cage fighter enjoys the game of football and he can play a bit too.

Just look at this outrageous volley that he strikes right into the postage stamp… BOOM.

What a finish!

