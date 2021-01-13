Menu

Video: Young star scores from almost the half way line in front of Sky Sports cameras

Young Scottish striker, Lawrence Shankland has been making a name for himself at Dundee United. He was linked both sides of the Old Firm and Stoke City in the summer and it’s not hard to see why.

Shankland, scored this incredible goal during Dundee United’s 2-2 draw at home against St Johnstone last night. The vision to see the chance and the ability to strike that ball so sweetly on the run just defies belief.

He’s certainly one to keep an eye on!

