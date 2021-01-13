Andre Villas-Boas’ bitter comments after PSG defeat straight out Jose Mourinho useful phrases handbook

Andre Villas-Boas’ comments in wake of Marseille’s defeat to PSG in the Trophee des Champions this evening were pulled straight out of the Jose Mourinho useful phrases handbook.

Villas-Boas worked alongside Mourinho during The Special One’s time in charge of both Chelsea and Porto. At the time, he was a fresh-faced young coach vying to make it in a game where he had no professional career as a player.

The now 43-year-old, which is still young for a manager, even if it feels as though he’s been around for some time now, appears to have learnt a thing or two from his former master, at least these comments after Marseille’s Trophee des Champions defeat certainly suggest so.

Villas-Boas’ quotes, as reported by Loic Tanzi, translate as:

“I have nothing to say to my players, we were the best team. The best honour PSG gives us is the party they have.”

We’ve heard this before, haven’t we? Only recently too.

The Daily Mail reported in wake of Tottenham’s defeat to Liverpool in December that Mourinho had told Jurgen Klopp in an exchange after the game that “the best team lost.”

Villas-Boas has adopted the same mentality as his teacher tonight, even if Marseille were pretty toothless up until an 89th minute consolation from Dimitri Payet.