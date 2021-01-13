West Ham set to miss out on Marko Arnautovic as striker reveals he is heading back to Shanghai

It appears the return of Marko Arnautovic at West Ham is becoming increasing unlikely.

The Hammers were offered the chance to sign their former striker earlier this month, but his high wages were proving a huge stumbling block.

The troublesome yet talented striker was back in England for a while, but is now returning to China and a sensational switch back to the Premier League looks to be off the cards.

Arnautovic has since taken to social media to distance himself from a move and insists he will link up with his Shanghai SIPG team-mates.

Posting on his official Weibo page, Arnautovic said: “The break is over. Goodbye to my babies for now. Daddy has work to do.

“Can’t wait to be back in Shanghai. See you soon.”

The Austrian footballer scored 21 Premier League goals in 59 appearance at West Ham in an action packed stint between 2017 and 2019. He has talent but also courts controversy. In returning to China, the Premier League misses out on an interesting character.