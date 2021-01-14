Here’s today’s round up of the latest Arsenal transfer gossip as we get to midway through the January window.

There’s not been too much major action in the transfer market so far, but could that be about to change?

First up, Arsenal are already planning to replace a signing they made in the summer as Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is linked with the club as an upgrade on Runar Alex Runarsson.

Runarsson only joined the Gunners in the summer but he’s not looked at all convincing in the little we’ve seen of him so far, and, damningly, it seems Mikel Arteta already wants to make a change.

Neto could be a more reliable backup option for Arsenal, having filled a similar role at Barcelona for the last few years.

Elsewhere, there could be a big name heading out of AFC, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos surprisingly offered to Liverpool amid their desperate search for more cover in defence.

The Greece international has fallen out of favour in Arteta’s side in recent times, but not so long ago looked a solid player capable of doing a job for most big six clubs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will also know Sokratis from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, so could be tempted to link up with him again.

Finally, there’s talk of Arsenal clearing out a number of other names as well, with plenty of “unhappy” players at the Emirates Stadium.

Duncan Castles claims Arsenal boss Arteta wants to make a number of changes to his squad, and that sounds like a good idea if so many of them are unsettled.