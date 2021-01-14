Menu

Aston Villa fixtures rearranged due to players isolating over Covid, but club suggest outbreak is now “under control”

Aston Villa have had games against Everton and Newcastle postponed due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

A number of their players and staff are currently isolating due to Covid, although Birmingham Mail writer Ashley Preece has tweeted that the club have thanked their medical staff for helping to get the outbreak “under control”.

MORE: FA Youth Cup to be suspended due to worsening COVID-19 landscape

Football has mostly fared quite well since returning in the summer, with the season at points looking close to being suspended after the first wave of coronavirus in the UK last March.

There are clearly issues again now, however, despite the sport being able to continue through this latest lockdown, and one hopes Villa and other clubs can get this under control to avoid the game having to take another extended break.

The more games have to be delayed like this, the harder it will be for the season to carry on, but with mass vaccinations now underway, there is perhaps some hope that the season would not have to be paused for quite as long as last time.

