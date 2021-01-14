Celtic and Rangers are reportedly gearing up for a potential transfer battle for Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi after his impressive form out on loan this season.
The 23-year-old doesn’t look likely to become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team any time soon, but he’s caught the eye with Union Berlin this season, scoring five goals and weighing in with two assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances.
According to 90min, this has led to Celtic and Rangers chasing Awoniyi, who could undoubtedly be a useful signing for a Scottish Premiership club.
It remains to be seen when the deal could happen, as one imagines Union Berlin may want to keep Awoniyi for a little while longer, or perhaps even sign him permanently.
The player himself may favour a return to the UK if the opportunity comes along, and Celtic and Rangers remain big names in European football, even if they’d be a step down from Liverpool.