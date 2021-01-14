“Backfired on him so many times” – These Real Madrid fans question Zidane’s selection after Athletic Bilbao defeat

It’s well known that Zinedine Zidane is utterly dependant on his veteran players to have any success at Real Madrid, so there was always going to come a time when the club would need to move on.

The reality is starting to settle in that the correct moment was at the end of last season. Real are still doing will this season and they might win La Liga, but Atletico are the clear favourites and Zidane’s veterans are starting to slow down.

The entire club will need to reset soon with the likes of Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric and Benzema approaching the end of their careers so replacements will need to be found, while Zidane doesn’t look capable of being the man to oversee that revolution.

They lost in the Spanish Super Cup tonight with plenty of the old-guard out on the pitch yet again, while his decision to stick by Lucas Vasquez backfired as he played a key role in conceding both goals.

There have been plenty of disgruntled fans since the start of the season, and they’re out in voice again tonight after the defeat denied them a chance at a final against Barcelona:

Every game we are moving backwards, Zidane dependence on the ‘old’ guard has now backfired on him so many times. The worrying thing is the team has no idea, no innovation. And the thing is even if we go and win the next few matches, there seems to be no true tactical — Aashiq (@BlancoAash) January 14, 2021

Zidane coaches like he is not interested in winning anything anymore. Not surprised though. He has won all he can with this team. Maybe it’s time to for him to go and for us to start a new project. @realmadriden — CHIEF (@pasenja057) January 14, 2021

Zidane isnt the right guy to mange the team peolle can say perez out all they want but he makes signings zidane just doesn’t use them zidane has an agenda against all them players besides his old guard — RockyG (@RockyG554) January 14, 2021

ZidaneOut

Odegaard deserves better

Valverde has to be starter

Hazard should come to no the last 5mins

Vasquez should never get a contract talk again

Vini ain’t serious no more — @AnTHONY (@McwinAnthony) January 14, 2021

The problem is that Zidane is relying on the same mid of Kroos, Modric and Case every single game, they are bound to run out of steam specially Modric being 35.. Fede played better than all 3 of them as a sub & Ø on the bench.. — f (@halamadrid780) January 14, 2021

Big-name managers don’t tend to move during the season so it’s unlikely that Zidane would be sacked unless the plan is to promote Raul from the Castilla job, but it would be a surprise if he’s still there next season.