Manager of CL giants confident of clinching Liverpool transfer raid

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly confident of bringing in Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer next season.

The Netherlands international’s future has been in doubt for some time now, with his contract expiring at the end of this season and Sky Sports recently reporting that talks over a new deal at Anfield had stalled.

This could put Barcelona in a strong position to snap him up, and Mundo Deportivo reports that Koeman is confident he will land Wijnaldum as well as two of his other top targets – Lyon forward Memphis Depay, and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

That could be hugely important for Barcelona after a difficult couple of years that has seen the team go into a major decline.

The Catalan giants have massively under-achieved in the Champions League in particular, which has been made all the more painful by the huge success of their rivals Real Madrid in the competition’s recent history.

Barca also missed out on the La Liga title last season and it’s clear Koeman needs more signings to improve this squad.

It’s a blow for Liverpool, however, with Wijnaldum proving a hugely important player and big fan favourite for the Reds in recent years.