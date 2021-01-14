Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window deal for Brighton defender Ben White.

The Reds have scouted the impressive 23-year-old for some time now, and their interest in him as a signing for the future is genuine, according to the Liverpool Echo.

White impressed on loan at Leeds United last season, with Liverpool said to have watched him closely during that spell in the Championship, but with the acceptance that he needed more top flight experience, according to the Echo.

White has continued to show what he can do with Brighton and it seems inevitable that he’ll make the step up to a bigger club soon, with the report noting that the Merseyside giants have received positive reports on him after scouting him.

Manchester United have also been linked with him by the Manchester Evening News in recent times, and the Red Devils could certainly do with a better partner for Harry Maguire after Victor Lindelof’s struggles for form and Eric Bailly’s continued fitness issues.

United will no doubt want to catch up with Liverpool and look in a good position to do so this season, but further signings will surely be needed, and White could be an ideal option.

The youngster has also been linked with Chelsea by Goal, and they’re another team with defensive issues as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have struggled, while Thiago Silva is 36 years old and surely cannot carry on at this level for that much longer.

It will be interesting to see where White ends up, but LFC would do well to beat two of their biggest rivals to this signing if they do decide to step up their interest in the summer.