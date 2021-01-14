Tottenham fear Chelsea hijack as they step up defender transfer pursuit

Tottenham reportedly fear Chelsea could hijack their transfer pursuit of Beijing Guoan centre-back Kim Min-jae.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye in recent times and the Daily Mirror now link him as a target for both Spurs and Chelsea, with the latter possibly set to join the running and sparking their London rivals into action.

Kim is a six foot three central defender and a South Korea international, and could undoubtedly be a useful option for both these teams to give them a boost in the second half of this season.

Tottenham initially looked like they could be strong title contenders, but their recent form has taken a hit, and a signing like Kim could be a solid replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who has been missed since his departure in the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also seen their form fall away in recent times, and Kim could be an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues also need a more long-term option than veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who surely doesn’t have that much longer at the highest level.