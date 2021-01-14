Done Deal: Chelsea complete the permanent sale of midfielder after eight years and only three appearances

We often talk about players needing a few months to settle in at a new club before they start to relax and play their best football, so it can’t be a surprise if that happens to loanees too.

It must affect a player like Lucas Piazon who’s been sent out on seven different loan spells since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2012, so he’s constantly having to start over and it will be tough to feel settled.

He has had two occasions where he’s spent more than one season with the same club – Fulham and the past two years on loan with Rio Ave in Portugal, and it definitely looks like he’s benefitted from the past two years.

He’s been impressive and it also looks like he’s well suited to the league, so it’s positive to see he finally has the chance to settle down and establish himself somewhere after he earned a permanent move to Braga:

The transfer will come with a step up in expectations as he’s swapping a relegation battle for a potential title push, but he’s earned that with his strong performances over the past couple of years.

It does mean he’s leaving Stamford Bridge after making only three appearances in his eight and a bit years there, but he was never going to get a chance in the first team so it does make a lot of sense.