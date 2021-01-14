Done deal: Leeds United striker heads out on loan again after a disappointing first half of the season

We’re seeing a lot of players returning from loan spells only to head back out again, but this looks like the right move for Leeds United striker Ryan Edmundson.

It initially looked like he had a good chance of establishing himself at Aberdeen when he was brought in as cover after Sam Cosgrove went down with a bad injury, but he didn’t manage to get a proper run of games at all.

The majority of his 14 appearances came from the bench and he only managed the two goals so it wasn’t a surprise when he was brought back to Elland Road, but that was only temporary as he’s now completed a loan move to Northampton:

? #LUFC forward Ryan Edmondson has joined Northampton Town on loan until the end of the season — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 14, 2021

Northampton could still have an outside chance of a play-off run if they put a series of wins together but avoiding relegation has to be their main aim, so Edmundson should get plenty of chances to prove himself this time round.

Keith Curle likes to play an ultra direct style so his height will come in handy as he’s tasked with winning a lot of aerial duels, but they also put plenty of balls into the box so he should have a few chances to score too.

Time will tell if he’s really good enough to push for a regular starting spot at Leeds, but his chances will be boosted if he plays well in League One and bags a few goals for sure.