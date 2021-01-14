Done deal: Liverpool send defender back out on loan after recalling him from an unproductive spell in France

We tend to think that a season-long loan will mean just that, but it’s becoming much more common for teams to recall players in Janaury before sending them out again.

That can often be the case of a player improving so much that they would benefit from another spell at a higher level, but in the case of Adam Lewis he just wasn’t getting to play at Amiens at all.

He actually started quite brightly and played in nine games in total, but HITC confirmed that they changed their manager in October and he just didn’t trust Lewis at all.

As a result he was recalled by Liverpool due to the lack of first team football, but they clearly had a plan for him as it’s just been confirmed that he’s joining Plymouth on loan for the second half of the season:

Adam Lewis has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of this season. Good luck, Adam! ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2021

Lewis is clearly highly rated by the club and their website confirms he signed a long term contract in the summer so there must be plans to get him into the first team eventually, so a solid showing with Argyle could help his case for next season.