Things can change very quickly in football, but it’s hard to think of many players who have fallen as far as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang since the summer.

There was so much worry about him leaving the club after some impressive performances inspired Arsenal to the FA Cup, so there was a lot of relief when he signed a new deal in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has built a side who were solid in possession and Aubameyang was the stardust who would find the goals when games were tight, but that’s not the case anymore.

He played the full 90 tonight in the drab draw against Crystal Palace where Arsenal didn’t look like scoring at all, so this has to be worrying for the fans.

If a striker is missing great chances then you can take comfort in the knowledge that their confidence will return, but Aubameyang has a much greater issue where he’s just not making an impact on the game at all just now.

It looks like a few of the fans are starting to wonder what he actually brings to the team after the draw tonight:

The midfield was extremely solid today! Smithe Rowe ddnt turn up and Aubameyang honestly brings nothing to this team! — Gustavo Andrés? (@TheRealAkinyemi) January 14, 2021

#arsenal Arsenal striker on recess. Arteta please overhaul this team. Bench or sell Aubameyang, Useless Pepe, Nketiah, Cabellos. Get serious No 10 and another striker. — Geoffrey L Malakwen (@GLMalakwen) January 14, 2021

Xhaka was immense. ESR had a quiet game. Tierney was missing but still had more presence than Aubameyang. Everyone else industrious. We didn’t lose. 1 point. Next game. Love my gunners!!? — ??1?86?? (@jantoin) January 14, 2021

Can we send aubameyang on loan somewhere so he can be of better use. Getting a bit annoying now — Bittah Menace (@concotterill) January 14, 2021

Sell Aubameyang this window i beg — Jamie (@Lacanelli) January 14, 2021

Genuinely didn’t even realise aubameyang was playing ? — Darragh Troy (@DarraghTroy) January 14, 2021

While it’s easy to be critical of the striker after a run of poor form, you also have to look at Mikel Arteta and wonder if he really knows how to get the best out of him.

Aubameyang has always been at his best when he’s the main striker and getting in behind to use his pace, but he’s found himself stuck on the wing far too often with limited plans to actually bring him into the game.

It could be a combination of both Arteta and Aubameyang needing to up their game, but you always worry when a player over 30 starts to lose form because there isn’t always time for it to come back.