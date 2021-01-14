Menu

“Honestly brings nothing to this team” – Tables have turned on Arsenal star as these fans question him after Crystal Palace draw

Things can change very quickly in football, but it’s hard to think of many players who have fallen as far as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang since the summer.

There was so much worry about him leaving the club after some impressive performances inspired Arsenal to the FA Cup, so there was a lot of relief when he signed a new deal in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has built a side who were solid in possession and Aubameyang was the stardust who would find the goals when games were tight, but that’s not the case anymore.

He played the full 90 tonight in the drab draw against Crystal Palace where Arsenal didn’t look like scoring at all, so this has to be worrying for the fans.

If a striker is missing great chances then you can take comfort in the knowledge that their confidence will return, but Aubameyang has a much greater issue where he’s just not making an impact on the game at all just now.

It looks like a few of the fans are starting to wonder what he actually brings to the team after the draw tonight:

While it’s easy to be critical of the striker after a run of poor form, you also have to look at Mikel Arteta and wonder if he really knows how to get the best out of him.

Aubameyang has always been at his best when he’s the main striker and getting in behind to use his pace, but he’s found himself stuck on the wing far too often with limited plans to actually bring him into the game.

It could be a combination of both Arteta and Aubameyang needing to up their game, but you always worry when a player over 30 starts to lose form because there isn’t always time for it to come back.

