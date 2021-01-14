Injury boosts for Chelsea as Frank Lampard confirms duo to return for Fulham clash

Obviously Chelsea were expected to win easily against Morecambe in the FA Cup, but it’s easy to forget that momentum can play a huge part in football.

They won the game comfortably to bounce back after some poor performances and a run of one win in seven games, so perhaps they will approach the Fulham game with a bit more confidence.

Scott Parker’s men won’t be a pushover as they demonstrated with a point against Spurs last night, while they’ve also tightened up at the back and no longer concede several goals a game.

READ MORE: Tottenham fear Chelsea hijack as they step up defender transfer pursuit

It was already known that N’Golo Kante would be suspended for this one, but it looks like Frank Lampard will have everyone else back in contention for the game:

Frank Lampard says Kante is the only player missing ahead of Fulham on Saturday through suspension. Reece James and Christensen return. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 14, 2021

Kante will still be a big miss but the squad is giant so they should be able to cope with it, while it will also be interesting to see who gets rewarded for that dominant win in the cup.

Chelsea are still only ten points off the top so they could launch a late title bid if they go on an incredible run of form, but they have tough games against Fulham, Leicester and Wolves coming up so they could be cut adrift if they don’t win at least two of those.