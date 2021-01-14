Menu

Revealed: West Ham could be poised to seal transfer of Barcelona star

West Ham are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo this January.

The Catalan giants have not used Firpo as a first-team regular, so it could be that he’s now sent out on loan this winter, according to the reliable ex-WHU employee on Twitter.

The Hammers could do with strengthening this January and Firpo is a versatile talent who could do a fine job for the east London club.

Firpo looked a big talent at former club Real Betis, but for one reason or another things have just not quite worked out for him at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona could do with making some changes and will surely see this as a good opportunity to put him in the shop window.

If Firpo performs at West Ham it’s easy to imagine David Moyes could then look to sign the 24-year-old permanently.

