Leicester City face competition from AC Milan in their hunt to sign international midfielder

With all the focus on Man United and Liverpool it’s quite easy to forget that Leicester are still right in the mix when it comes to the title race.

Depending on the results this weekend they could find themselves only one point of the top of the table, so it will be interesting to see if they look to add any signings this month.

A report from the Leicester Mercury has indicated that they’re looking to sign Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg, but they could struggle to make it happen due to the attention he’s receiving from AC Milan.

Milan are top of Serie A and he’s already proven in that league so that will appeal to him, while it’s also believed that he would be keen to link up with his compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro too.

Svanberg is at the opposite end of his international career to Zlatan as he’s only just broken into the Swedish setup in the last couple of years, but he’s been impressive for Bologna since joining them in 2018.

He’s a tidy central midfielder who can play anywhere through the midfield and he does have the height and physicality to dominate players in either box, so he would give Brendan Rodgers a few different options if he does arrive.

It also sounds like Bologna aren’t overly keen to let him go so it could take a sizeable fee, but Leicester could still get this done if they get in quickly and secure a deal before Milan can get the funds together.