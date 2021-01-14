Huge number of Liverpool fans make it clear who they want to start in defence vs Man United

Many Liverpool fans have voted in high numbers to make it clear they want to see Nat Phillips start in defence against Manchester United this weekend.

The Reds have an injury crisis at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk suffering a serious injury earlier in the season, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also been in and out of the squad due to niggling fitness issues.

This has seen Jurgen Klopp resort to using Fabinho and even Jordan Henderson in defence, but he’s also shown faith in youngsters like Phillips and Rhys Williams on occasion.

Still, when The Athletic’s James Pearce put out a poll asking who should partner Fabinho against Man Utd at the weekend, loads of fans made it clear Phillips was the best choice…

Joel Matip running out of time to prove his fitness for #LFC's game v Manchester United. Not involved in today's session as he continues his rehab from a groin problem.

If he's not ready for Sunday then who should start at CB with Fabinho? — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 13, 2021

Nearly 54,000 fans voted in this poll, and Phillips looks the clear winner, so now the decision rests with Klopp.

LFC ran away with the title last season but now take on United on Sunday with the threat of going six points behind them if they lose.